Indian actresses who were harassed in public : See Pics

Here is a list of Bollywood actresses who were harassed publicly.

Gauhar Khan

The television star Gauhar Khan was smacked on the face by a man on the stage of India’s Raw Star. The only issue they had were she wore a short dress.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor was out with her team for the promotion of Raanjhana. It was no sooner, her crazy fans found a chance to skip the security and mobbed on her.

Sonakshi Sinha

The daughter of popular star Shatrughan Sinha needs no introduction. The Dabangg girl couldn’t stop her tears when people made cheap comments. It was 2009, at an event in south Mumbai.

Amisha Patel

Amisha faced molestation while entering a shop inauguration. The lady was brave enough to slap the man for his deeds.

Sushmita Sen

When Sushmita went for a jewelry store launch, a crowd gathered and mobbed on her. She hardly managed to get into her car.

Bipasha Basu

Apart from the Durga Pooja incident, it was the second time the actress was molested. A man tried to pull down her skirt at a promotional event.

Koena Mitra

Koena faced molestation at a new year party. The actress started crying to the deed. The man was later arrested.