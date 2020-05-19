TikTok star booked for promoting acid attacks on women

Uttar Pradesh :FIR has been filed against a controversial TikTok video creator named Faizal Siddiqui for promoting acid attack as a means to avenge lost love by jilted lovers. Faisal has 13.4 million followers on the Chinese video-sharing app and is the brother of another controversial creator named Amir Siddiqui.

The NCW too took cognisance of the video and has written to DGP Maharashtra Subodh Kumar Jaiswal to take action against Siddiqui.

The NCW condemned the promotion of grievous crime of acid attack to his millions of followers on social media. The NCW has also requested action under the relevant sections of the IT Act.

I filled FIR against this Faizal Siddiqui, memeber of team nawab and brother of Amir Siddiqui

