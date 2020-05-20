Ileana D’Cruz set fire to internet with her bikini pictures: See pics

South Indian actress Ileana D’Cruz has known for surprising netizens and her fans by her hot photos. The actress always share her hot pictures especially in bikini on social media.

On the work front, Ileana’s new film ‘Paagalpanthi’ starring Anil Kapoor, John Abraham and Arshad Warsi will be release soon. She has also signed ‘Big Bull’ along with Abhishek Bachchan.

Ileana D’Cruz is an Indian film actress who appears mainly in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films, but also in Tamil films.

D’Cruz won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut – South for the 2006 Telugu film Devadasu. She established herself in Telugu cinema with films including Pokiri (2006), Jalsa (2008), Kick (2009) and Julayi (2012).[2] In Tamil cinema, D’Cruz has starred in Kedi (2006) and Shankar’s Nanban (2012).

In 2012, D’Cruz made her Hindi film debut with Anurag Basu’s Barfi!. She then starred in Main Tera Hero (2014), Rustom (2016), and Raid (2018).