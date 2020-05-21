Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar breaks her silence over rumours about her wedding

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who made her debut in Telugu film industry with the movie Tenali Ramakrishna BA. BL, in 2019, is one of the few actresses, who never refrains from speaking her heart out. Recently, there was a strong buzz in the film industry that the actress has decided to quit the acting as she is all set to tie the knot soon.

It was heard that Sarkar girl Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has been dating a businessman, who is associated with the Indian cricket team. But finally the actress came forward and refuted the rumor.

Varalakshmi Sarathkumar took to social media to rubbish rumors surrounding her personal life and said she would be the first one to reveal the world about her wedding. The actress also clarified that she will not quit movies.

Chasing actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar said, “Why am i the last to know that I am getting married? the nonsense rumors. Why is everybody obsessed with me getting married? If I am getting married I will shout it off the roof tops. Neither I am getting married nor quitting the movies”.