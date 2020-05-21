Airport Authority of India releases new guidelines for air travel

Airport Authority of India on Thursday released a new guideline mandating face mask inside a plane. It has also asked the airlines to deplane the passengers in batches. The boarding process will be entirely contactless, the guidelines said.

Here is everything you need to know

1. Wearing face mask is must. The airports will monitor whether all passengers are wearing masks.

2. Every passenger must have Aarogya Setu App downloaded in his or her phone. Only children below age of 14 are exempt from this.

3. Passengers will be discouraged to use trolleys as that would increase person-to-person contact.

4. Airlines will be asked to deplane passengers in batches.

5. Everything that enters the premises of an airport will be sanitised.