Cyclone amphan: West Bengal leaves high death tolls

Kolkata and several other parts of West Bengal wore a battered look on Thursday after the extremely severe cyclone ‘Amphan’ ripped through the state, leaving 72 people dead and blowing away shanties, uprooting thousands of trees besides swamping low-lying areas.

Large parts of Kolkata and other affected districts were without electricity as power poles had been blown away. Mobile and internet services were also down as the cyclone had damaged several communication towers

Senior state officials said it was too early to estimate a toll on life or damage to property as the hardest hit areas were still not accessible.

According to the weatherman, Amphan is the most fiercest cyclone to hit the state in the last 100 years.

Packing heavy rain and winds with speeds of up to 190 kmph, the cyclone slammed Digha coast of West Bengal at 2.30 pm on Wednesday, triggering heavy rainfall in various parts of the state.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been monitoring the situation at state secretariat Nabanna since Tuesday night, said the impact of Amphan was “worse than coronavirus”.

Rajiv Bansal, CMD of Air India says two aircraft parked at Kolkata airport are not damaged, but there is some damage to the hangar. A small private aircraft which was parked in the hangar has been damaged.

The Union Cabinet Secretary held a meeting with the West Bengal & Odisha Chief Secretaries to estimate the damage and response, earlier today. Normalcy will return in the next 24 to 48 hours in Odisha said NDRF Chief SN Pradhan.