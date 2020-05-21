HBD Mohanlal: Celebrities pour birthday wishes for ‘Complete Actor’

Malayalam’s ‘Complete Actor’ Mohanlal turned 60 on today. And celebrities from all field has come to wish the superstar. Celebrities took to their social media to wish the “complete star” on the milestone.

Mohanlal has acted in more than 340 films. He was also a professional wrestler before appearing in films. In 2012, he was bestowed with an honorary title of black belt in Taekwondo from Kukkiwon, South Korea. He is the first South Indian actor to be honoured with the title. Apart from Mohanlal, Hindi film actor Shah Rukh Khan and Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla have received this honour.

Mohanlal will next be seen in Drishyam -2. He is all set to make his directorial debut with Barroz, a 3 D film .

The legend, the master, and unbelievably humble human….Wishing you a HAPPY BIRTHDAY Lal sir ?? Aju Varghese ????? ?? ????? ???? ??????, ?? ??, ????

Wishing a happy birthday to the complete actor #Mohanlal sir #HappyBirthdaymohanlal ?. Lucky to have worked with you 🙂 have a blessed year sir . Hansika Motwani ????? ?? ????? ???? ??????, ?? ??, ????