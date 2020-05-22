Chandanamazha actress Meghna’s former husband Don Tony gets married again : See Pics

It was revealed yesterday that Chandanamazha actress Meghna’s former husband Don Tony is getting married. He married Divine Clara, a native of Kottayam. The wedding took place in Thrissur. The wedding was simple because of the lockdown. Now he has come to share the happiness of being married. Pictures with the beloved have been posted on Facebook.

Dimple has also come forward to share his brother’s wedding pictures. The star also revealed that Don and Clara were officially married and that no one could call them to the wedding. The marriage was simplified as Covid had 19 restrictions. Dimple had earlier reported that Meghan and Dawn were getting divorced. The star said she knew the reasons for the divorce and that she had never commented on it. Dimple commented on the Youtube channel link.