Coronavirus : Death toll due to COVID19 crosses 334,000 globally

Coronavirus worldwide cases are nearing 5.2 million mark taking positive patients toll to 5,194,028 including 334,613 deaths while 2,080,921 have recovered, according to Worldometer figures.

As cases continue to rise, US President Donald Trump Thursday said the US would not close in the case of a second coronavirus wave.

“People say that’s a very distinct possibility. It’s standard. And we’re going to put out the fires. We’re not going to close the country. We’re going to put out the fires,” Trump told reporters when asked if he was concerned about a second wave of COVID-19 during a tour of a Ford manufacturing plant in the state of Michigan.

“A permanent lockdown is not a strategy for a healthy state or a healthy country. Our country wasn’t meant to be shut down. A never-ending lockdown would invite a public health calamity. To protect the health of our people we must have a functioning economy,” the President added.