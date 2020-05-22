DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSIndia

Cyclone Amphan :PM Modi announces financial aid for West Bengal

May 22, 2020, 01:31 pm IST

PM Modi on Friday announces Rs 1,000 crore relief package for cyclone hit-West Bengal saying that the nation is with bengal to rebuild the state together.

The Prime Minister said a Central government team will visit the state to conduct a detailed survey about the damage caused due to Cyclone Amphan and the current situation of the affected areas. All aspects relating to rehabilitation and reconstruction will be addressed. We all want West Bengal to move ahead.

