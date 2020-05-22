Cyclone Amphan :PM Modi announces financial aid for West Bengal

PM Modi on Friday announces Rs 1,000 crore relief package for cyclone hit-West Bengal saying that the nation is with bengal to rebuild the state together.
The Prime Minister said a Central government team will visit the state to conduct a detailed survey about the damage caused due to Cyclone Amphan and the current situation of the affected areas. All aspects relating to rehabilitation and reconstruction will be addressed. We all want West Bengal to move ahead.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves from Delhi for West Bengal to take stock of the situation in the wake of #CycloneAmphan. He will conduct aerial surveys and take part in review meetings later today. PM Modi will also visit Odisha later today. pic.twitter.com/J6GC7vrMJP
