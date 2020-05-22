Gulf country makes an important announcement

Oman has announced that the international flight service from the country will not be resumed soon. This was announced by minister for transport, Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Al Futaisi.

Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Al Futaisi announced that the international flight services will be started only after the resuming of domestic flight services. He also said that the Covid-19 pandemic has severely affected aviation sector. The pandemic has also had impacted tourism and aviation allied sectors.

Oman has suspended all international and domestic flights operations to and from the Sultanate’s airports on March 29. Till now it has not resumed. Only cargo flight services are operated in the country now.