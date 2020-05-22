Sex and Coronavirus : Know some important things related to sex

Due to lack of sex education, young people have to face many sex problems. In this connection, today we are going to tell you about some illusions related to sex which is nothing more than a lie.

Can not have sex during pregnancy:

Women can have sex relations even after getting pregnant, but for a limited period. After that, making sex relations is not safe at all.

Food and drinks have an impact on sex life:

Catering has a great impact on your sex life. For this reason, to maintain your sex life, balanced and nutritious diet should be taken.

Sex power enhancing drugs:

People use drugs to increase sex power indiscriminately. It increases your performance on the bed. But it’s side effects are quite terrible.

Premature Ejaculation:

Premature ejaculation is not a disease. This is called premature ejaculation which can happen by having sex even under stress or uncomfortable situations.

Size:

During sex, the size of a man’s penis does not match at all. Remember that your partner’s satisfaction will be fulfilled only by Foreplay and your passionate love.