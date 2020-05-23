Delhi Riots:Delhi police charges UAPA against Jamia Millia Islamia student

The Delhi police has charged Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against the Jamia Millia Islamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha. Asif Iqbal Tanha was arrested by Delhi police om May 17over his links to Delhi riots during the anti-CAA protests in December last year. He is a resident of Shaheen Bagh.

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent the Jamia Millia student on a seven days remand in a case related to the communal flare-up that erupted in northeast Delhi in February during protests against the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Tanha is a member of the Students Islamic Organisation and a part of Jamia Coordination Committee which led the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Besides Tanha, others who are arrested in the case and are slapped with the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) comprise- Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zagar, Meera Haider, President of Jamia Alumni Association Shifa-Ur-Rehman, suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain.