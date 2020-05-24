Modi wishes Kerala CM on his birthday. See the tweet here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on his birthday, wishing him good health.

“Birthday wishes to Kerala CM Shri @vijayanpinarayi Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life,” the prime minister tweeted.

The Kerala chief minister turned 75 on Sunday.