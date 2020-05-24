DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSIndia

Modi wishes Kerala CM on his birthday. See the tweet here

May 24, 2020, 01:17 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on his birthday, wishing him good health.

“Birthday wishes to Kerala CM Shri @vijayanpinarayi Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life,” the prime minister tweeted.

The Kerala chief minister turned 75 on Sunday.

