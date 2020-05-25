CinemacelebritiesNEWSEntertainment

Actress Urvashi Rautela shares her home workout video on Instagram : Watch Here

May 25, 2020, 12:36 pm IST

Hot Actress Urvashi Rautela has shared that she was once shouted at for not knowing how to smoke a cigar. Urvashi took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself from a shoot. In the clip, she is seen struggling to smoke a cigar.

Calling it the most difficult shot, Urvashi captioned the video: “#BTS#mostdifficultshot #cigar#selflearntin5seconds#nonsmokerforlife P.S. I was shouted at for not knowing how to smoke a cigar SMOKING IS INJURIOUS FOR HEALTH.”

On the work front, Urvashi’s next is “Virgin Bhanupriya”, which is the latest Bollywood film to confirm a release on an OTT platform, bypassing a traditional theatre opening.

urvashi-rautela-rocks-in-her-dancing-avatar

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close