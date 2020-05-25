After Christian missionaries complaint, police cover a ‘Bharat Mata’ statue

The Tamil Nadu police has covered the statue of Bharat Mata inside a private temple premises at Puliyur village. Police had done this after some Christian missionaries had complained that religious sentiments were hurt. The act of Tamil Nadu police has ignited controversy.

Bharat Mata statue was installed inside a 200-year-old Isakki Amman (Durga) temple in Puliyur village. Christians of the Church of South India (CSI) living in the vicinity complained that the statue affected their “religious sentiments”. This led to the district superintendent of police asking his personnel to cover the statue. The local sub-inspector of police asked the locals to remove the statue or face action.

The sub-inspector, in his letter to the temple owner on 20 May, said the statue had been installed without permission from the village administrative officer (VAO) or the panchayat. On 21 May, police covered the statue .

The incident has led to protests by cadres of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Hindu Munnani, and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), who later removed the cover. BJP Rajya Sabha members Tarun Vijay and K J Alphons, have sought the intervention of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister (CM) Edappadi K Palaniswami in the issue.

Yes you can not worship your own mother land in India because some converteds don't like that.

Bharat mata statue covered in Kanyakumari because Christians don't like that.

Protesting Hindus were arrested @BJP4TamilNadu#conversionMafia #Kanyakumari pic.twitter.com/NOLROu8rdk — Speaking Sword (@speakin_sword) May 23, 2020

The temple owner has now lodged a written complaint against the police action, while all the three organizations have decided to complain against the deputy superintendent of police.