Coronavirus : China reports more new COVID-19 cases

Chinese health authority said on Tuesday that no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported in the Chinese mainland on Monday.

Seven imported cases were reported, including five in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, one in Shanghai and one in Fujian, the National Health Commission said in its daily report, Xinhua reported.

No new suspected cases and no deaths related to the disease were reported, according to the commission.

On Monday, nine patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

As of Monday, a total of 82,992 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, and 4,634 people had died of the disease.

Altogether 78,277 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by the end of Monday, the commission said, adding that there were 81 patients still being treated.

The mainland had reported a total of 1,731 imported cases as of Monday. Of the cases, 1,685 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 46 remained hospitalized with one in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.