Delhi Police will file charge-sheet against 83 foreign Jamaatis who attended the Nizamuddin markaz event in Delhi. The Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Delhi in mid-March that was attended by over 25,000 members is believed to have led to a spurt in coronavirus cases across the country. So far Tablighi Jamaat Chief is far away from the clutches of CBI.

The chargesheet will be filed in Saket Court today.