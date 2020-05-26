Former Chief Minister tests Covid positive

Ashok Chawan, the former CM of Maharasthra and the minister for public works in the current MahaVikas alliance govt is tested positive for Covid. He is getting treated in isolation in a private Mumbai hospital. The senior Congress leader had attended several meetings as he was at the forefront of the fight against Covid in the highly infected Maharashtra.

He is the second minister in the Udhav Thackeray’s cabinet being infected, Earlier Jitendra Avadh of NCP and the minister for Housing and habitation was tested positive for Covid.