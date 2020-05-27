Coronavirus : Death toll due to COVID19 crosses 352,000 globally

Coronavirus worldwide cases have crossed 5.6-million mark taking positive patients toll to 5,681,601 with 352,168 deaths while 2,430,461 have recovered, according to Worldometer figures.

United States, Spain, Russia, UK, Germany, Brazil, Italy, France are among the worst-hit countries having maximum cases of coronavirus and the numbers are increasing every day.

The suburbs north of New York City eased outbreak restrictions, and the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange opened for the first time in two months, as the state focused more intently Tuesday on restarting its economy.