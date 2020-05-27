Coronavirus : Death toll due to COVID19 crosses 4,300 in India

India coronavirus cases have crossed 1.5 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 1,51,767 including 4,337 deaths and 64,426 recovered, according to health ministry’s figures released on Wednesday. The nation is nearing towards the end of the third extended phase of lockdown after it continued for two more weeks , starting from May 18 and will end on May 31.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said the recovery rate in COVID-19 cases in the country has been constantly improving on a daily basis.

Speaking at a press conference, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said the recovery rate in the country was 7.10 per cent on March 25 when the lockdown was imposed while it is 41.61 now in the fourth phase of lockdown.

“At least 60,490 people in the country have recovered from the disease. The recovery rate which was 7.1% in first lockdown, 11.42 % in second, 26.59% was in third lockdown, is now 41.61 %,” said Agarwal.

He said the fatality rate has also been observed as declining. “Our fatality rate is one of the lowest — 2.87 per cent as against the global average for case fatality which is around 6.45 per cent. It was 3.3 per cent on April 15 and has now reduced to 2.87 per cent,” said the Joint Health Secretary.