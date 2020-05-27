Coronavirus : Dubai eases COVID19 lockdown restrictions

Dubai malls can now operate at 70 percent of the capacity of their common and gross leasable areas as part of the emirate’s easing of Covid-19 restrictions, according to a circular from Dubai Economy.

As per the new rules, retail and wholesale traders can also now increase their staffing to 70 percent, up from the 30 percent mandated by the previous rules.

Malls and retail outlets can now also choose their preferred operating hours between 6am and 10pm.

Only 30 percent of parking areas will remain closed.

In a significant shift from previous restrictions, F&B outlets are now allowed to operate at their own capacity, provided that proper safety precautions are taken and tables maintained at 2 metres distance from others.

Children under 12 and elderly individuals over the age of 60 are still forbidden from entering, as are high-risk individuals.

In the circular seen by Arabian Business, Dubai Economy also mandates new guidelines for cinemas, including mandatory temperature checks, sanitisations after shows, and reduced frequency for shows.

Additionally, social distancing guidelines for cinemas mean that 2 seats will be allocated for customer and 2 seats left empty in each row horizontally, with aisles to be considered as empty seats. Every alternate row will also be kept empty ‘vertically’.

As part of the update, Dubai Economy also noted that offices and social welfare services can raise occupancy to 50 percent of capacity, as well as increase staffing to 50 percent.

All elevators must have markings on the floor that indicate mandatory social distancing.

Entertainment activities – including ice rinks, museums, open air shows and observation decks – can now let in 50 percent of their capacity, provided that masks are worn and other safety precautions followed.

Family events, birthday parties and group gatherings, however, remain forbidden.