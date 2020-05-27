Coronavirus : Saudi Arabia issues guidelines for mosques, worshippers

Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs has issued two circulars detailing a set of health protocols that must be adhered to at all mosques as they begin to reopen from May 28 – June 20.This does not apply to mosques in Makkah which will remain closed during this period.

The circular issued by Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh, the Minister for Islamic Affairs, calls for mosques to open 15 minutes before the prayer time and close 10 minutes after the scheduled prayersThe waiting time between the call to prayer and the prayer itself must be 10 minutes.

All windows and doors must be opened during prayer times.Worshippers must maintain a distance of two meters between each other, with one row left empty after each row.

