Gulf country announces resuming domestic flight services

The domestic flight services in Saudi Arabia will resume on Sunday, May 31. This was announced by General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) in Saudi Arabia. The domestic flights through national carriers will resume in Saudi Arabia.

The authority said it had finished operational preparations to gradually lift the suspension implemented to tackle the spread of coronavirus. The authority will also work with airports, air carriers and companies operating in the civil aviation sector to meet the demand in the local market.

Saudi Arabia suspended international flights from March 15 and domestic flights from March 21 to help curb the spread of Covid-19