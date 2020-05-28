Archeological Survey of India unearths 1100-year-old Shiv linga in Vietnam

Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has recently discovered a 9th-century era monolithic sandstone Shiv Ling during their on-going conservation project in the Cham Temple Complex, Vietnam.

The Shiva Ling was excavated at M? S?n in Quang Nam province of Vietnam. After the Shiva Linga was unearthed, India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar called it “a great cultural example of India’s development partnership”. He even lauded India and Vietnam’s “civilisational connect”.

Vietnam’s Cham Temple is part of the UNESCO world heritage site. According to reports, the temple was built during the reign of King Indravarman II, a ruler of the Khmer Empire.

According to report, a four-member team from the ASI has restored temples in two separate groups at the complex and is now working on the third group of temples. and an official told the HT that six other Shiv Ling’s were also found in the M? S?n temple complex.

Reaffirming a civilisational connect. Monolithic sandstone Shiv Linga of 9th c CE is latest find in ongoing conservation project. Applaud @ASIGoI team for their work at Cham Temple Complex, My Son, #Vietnam. Warmly recall my visit there in 2011. pic.twitter.com/7FHDB6NAxz — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 27, 2020

Earlier, Carvings on sandstone and a Shivling have been found during the land levelling work at Ram Janmabhoomi here, said Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust.