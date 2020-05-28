Coronavirus : Death toll due to COVID19 crosses 357,000 globally

The overall number of global coronavirus cases have crossed 5.6 million, while the death toll increased to 357,425, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Wednesday evening, the total number of cases stood at 5,788,782, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is also reaching a grim milestone of 100,000 COVID-19 deaths. Currently, the country has 1,681,418 confirmed cases and 98,929 deaths, both tallies accounting for the highest in the world, according to the CSSE.

In terms of cases, Brazil comes in second place with 391,222 infections. Meanwhile, the UK ranked second after the US with 37,130 COVID-19 deaths, the highest fatalities in Europe.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Italy (32,955), France (28,533), Spain (27,117), and Brazil (24,512).