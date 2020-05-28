COVID-19 in UAE: Latest updates about new cases and deaths

Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) in the UAE announced 2 deaths and 883 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. This takes the total number of cases in the country to 31,969.

The same day, 389 recoveries were announced, bringing the total number to 16,371.

The two new deaths have taken the number of fatalities in the country to 255.

Dr Amna Al Shamsi, UAE Government spokesperson, spoke on developments and measures taken to curb the Coronavirus “Following comprehensive assessment of Covid-19 situation, UAE Goverment decided to resume business activities, which is an important step for the national economy, but we will continue to strictly abide by precautionary measures and follow health practices and guidelines.”

Adding “Unfortunately,we still see new cases because of lack of commitment to precautionary measures and social distancing. Some families violated the social distancing and caused the increase we see in cases. Also, some violations are committed by some labour groups.”

Dr Amna also wished a speedy recovery to all active patients, calling on the public ” We urge everyone to act responsibly, continue to follow social distancing guidelines and be committed to health practices to protect themselves and their families.”