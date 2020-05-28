J&K : Pulwama-like terror attack averted by security forces, 20 Kgs of IED recovered from car

A major terror attack like the 2019 Pulwama attack was averted in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ayengund area of Rajpora after security forces neutralised an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) recovered from a car on Thursday. The Jammu and Kashmir Police and bomb squad of the Army detected a Santro car fitted with explosives and destroyed it. The news was confirmed by the Kashmir Zone Police on Twitter.

“A major incident of a vehicle-borne #IED blast is averted by the timely input and action by Pulwama Police, CRPF and Army,” the Kashmir zone police wrote on its Twitter handle.

According to sources, a white coloured private car was flagged by security forces at a mobile vehicle checkpoint but the driver sped away.

They said the security forces fired few shots at the car, which they found abandoned some distance away. During checking, an IED was found fitted in the vehicle, which was later defused.

Reports state that the security forces got a tip that a terrorist was moving around in Pulwama area with explosives-laden Santro car, following which they

A few rounds were fired after which the driver, stated to be a Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militant, abandoned the vehicle and fled.

According to reports, the police found explosives in a drum on the rear seat. The bomb disposal squads were called in and the car was destroyed by them, while a team of police kept a watch and evacuated people from the nearby areas.