Former BJP president passed away

Senior BJP leader and former president of BJP Rajasthan state unit t Bhanwar Lal Sharma passed away on Friday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, BJP state president Satish, Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra and other leaders have offered condolences.

The chief minister prayed to the almighty to give strength to Sharma’s family to bear the loss. BJP state president Satish Poonia consoled Sharma’s family members at his residence and termed the death as a personal loss for him and the party.