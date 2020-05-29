MP Veerendra Kumar’s death : Eminent leaders express condolences to former union minister

Eminent personalities from various walks of life expressed condolence on the demise of Mathrubhumi Managing Director MP Veerendra Kumar.

MP Veerendra Kumar’s demise is a huge loss to democratic and socialist organisations, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.The CM also noted that his connection with the late MP was several decades old and recollected their time together in prison during emergency.

Minister for Industries and Sports E P Jayarajan said that MP Veerendra Kumar’s demise was shocking. “He had called me yesterday to express condolences over the demise of my sister,” the minister said.

“Veerendra Kumar’s differences was a big loss to the political circles. He is a leader who stood for truth, clarity and achieved triumph in all fields that he was active. He was always most respected and loved. I condole his loss.”,said Oommen Chandy.

Lost a close friend – Kummanam Rajasekharan BJP leader and former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan said that MP Veerendra Kumar’s demise marked the end of an era. We have lost a great leader who devoted his life for what he believed in without falling for power. I feel like I lost a close friend,” he added.