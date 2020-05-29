Sex and Life : Women should know the benefits related to sex

Sex is important for both men and women. It has also been prominently stated in many research that women get more benefits from sex than men.

– During sex, the body of women burn more calories than men. Which helps in reducing obesity.

– By having sex, the immunity of women increases. Due to which the risk of many diseases is reduced to a great extent.

– Women are more stressed than men. Sex helps reduce this stress.

– The body’s blood pressure is controlled by having sex. Due to which the chances of heart disease are reduced.

– Increased self-esteem of women who have sex regularly has been seen.

– In women who have sex, the risk of diseases like cancer, the cyst is reduced.

– Sex is a pain killer for women.