Woman accidentally shames boyfriend with bathroom mirror selfie ; pics goes viral

A woman who proudly posted a selfie on Instagram left it up for half an hour before realising she had caught her boyfriend in an awkward position in the bathroom mirror.

Shannan Butt posed for a snap in a cap and sunglasses and shared it on social media before realising she had captured far more than she intended.

Checking on the post later, the 22-year-old from Gloucestershire realised the double reflection had caught her boyfriend Harry wiping his bum in the toilet.

The picture had been online for 37 minutes before she spotted and quickly deleted the post.

The unfortunate timing left her in hysterics and she shared the story with her friends, who encouraged her to reshare it on Twitter.

She captioned it: “As if I had this photo up on my insta for 37 minutes before noticing that my boyfriend is literally WIPING HIS ARSE in the mirror behind me, sound asf x.”

As if I had this photo up on my insta for 37 minutes before noticing that my boyfriend is literally WIPING HIS ARSE in the mirror behind me, sound asf x pic.twitter.com/kHhUF5wvR6 — Shannon (@ShanRose14) May 26, 2020

It’s had more than 125,000 likes and hundreds of comments – the majority of which have been questioning Harry’s wiping technique.