Russia has recorded nearly 9,000 new cases of the coronavirus, roughly consistent with the increases reported over the past two weeks.

The national coronavirus task force said Saturday that 4,555 Russians have died of COVID-19 and 396,575 infections have been confirmed overall. The relatively low mortality rate compared with other countries has prompted skepticism domestically and abroad. The Indian health ministries’ claims for a higher recovery rate also triggered questions of disbelief in US media, as a very low mortality figure doesn’t match with exponentially rising Covid positive cases. India reported 265 Covid deaths on Saturday, the highest ever single day death count in the country after the pandemic attack.

In a bid to dispel suspicions that authorities are trying to lower the death toll for political reasons, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova explained Friday that Russia’s count contains only those confirmed to have died of the infection, but she also gave figures for people who tested positive for the virus but died of other causes.

If all categories are counted as COVID-19 deaths, the nation’s total toll for April would stand at 2,713, or nearly 60 per cent more than the previously announced number.