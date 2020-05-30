‘Balika Vadhu’ was my first school,says actress Roop Durgapal

“Balika Vadhu” is being re-telecast amid the lockdown, and actress Roop Durgapal recalled shooting for the popular TV show saying it was her first school.Roop played the role of Sanchi in the serial.

“It was not just my first show, it was my first school where I actually learnt everything hands on. Not just acting but also how things worked, how to conduct yourself and of course what not to do. I literally grew up on the sets of ‘Balika Vadhu’ and remembering it after eight years today is definitely very nostalgic. I was a part of the show from 2012 to 2015 and played a full graph — from a collegegoing bratty kid to a date rape victim to a mature married woman who faces a miscarriage. I played all shades from grey to negative to positive in one show, in a span of three years. It was amazing,” Roop said.