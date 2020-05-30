Coronavirus : Person who attended holiday party tests positive for COVID19

A person who partied in the Lake of the Ozarks, Mo., area on Memorial Day weekend has tested positive for coronavirus — and was possibly infectious over the holiday weekend.

The Boone County resident visited multiple bars on May 24 and 25, according to the Camden County Health Department. That person “developed illness” on Sunday and was possibly infectious before then.

Video from that weekend shows partyers crowded together in a pool at Backwater Jacks Bar and Grill in Osage Beach on Saturday, according to Scott Pasmore, an anchor for CNN affiliate KTVK, who shot the footage.

The partyer went to Backwater Jacks between approximately 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. local time and again shortly before 10 p.m. local, according to health officials.

The person — who was not identified by officials — also went to Shady Gators and Lazy Gators and Buffalo Wild Wings, officials said.

About 12,700 people in Missouri have tested positive for coronavirus and about 730 have died from COVID-19 infection, according to state data.

There have been no cases reported in Camden County residents this week, officials said.