Actress Urvashi Rautela reveals her new crush ; shares dance video : Watch Here

Hot actress Urvashi Rautela has said that coronavirus is her new crush. The online sensation took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself dancing in a red crop top, denim jeans and paired it with sunglasses.

She captioned the video: “Coronavirus is my new “Crush” because that way i’ll never get it.”

Recently, Urvashi shared that one should not neglect fitness amid the ongoing lockdown.

“It’s very important first of all to build a habit into your daily routine, starting an effective home workout routine is not as easy as turning on a video but if you really want to succeed with a long term program, then start with a small commitment to something you can do anywhere,” Urvashi said

“Build this commitment into your morning and evening routines right before something you would never start your morning or go to sleep without doing,” she added.