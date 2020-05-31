Coronavirus : Pakistan Minister tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan”s Minister for States and Frontier Regions (Safron) and Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, he announced on Twitter.

“I have tested positive of COVID-19 & have isolated myself at home as per advice by medics,” Dawn news quoted the Minister as saying in the tweet on Saturday.

His announcement comes weeks after Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser had tested positive for the virus.

Both officials have since recovered.

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani, who himself went into isolation after being infected with the virus in March and subsequently recovered, tweeted a “get well soon” message to Afridi.

So far 68,554 people across Pakistan have been infected with the virus that has killed 1,447 in the country.