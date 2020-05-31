Coronavirus : Tourism minister’s wife tests positive for COVID19

Uttarakhand Tourism Minister, Satpal Maharaj’s wife, was tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. Swab sample of Maharaj’s Wife, Amrita Rawat, was taken for COVID-19 testing as she complained of fever for the past few days. After Rawat was diagnosed with COVID-19, Maharaj was quarantined, reported Hindustan Times. Along with the Uttrakhand Minister, 40 others were also reportedly quarantined.

Rawat has been reportedly admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh. According to reports, she was returned from Delhi a few days back. Maharaj told the media house that after his wife complained of fever, first they conducted an immunity test at a private lab for COVID-19 in which she tested negative. He added that when her fever did not subside, they got her tested for the disease by taking her swab samples on Saturday. Now, the entire family of the minister have been quarantined. Rawat was also a cabinet minister in previous Congress government in the state.