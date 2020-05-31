Mann Ki Baat : PM Modi to address the nation at 11 AM Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through the 65th edition of his Mann Ki Baat at 11:00 am today. With today being the last day of lockdown 4.0 the focus of the talk will likely be on the way ahead for India. The government has already announced the ‘Unlock-1’ guidelines that will be followed for the next month as economic activities look set to resume in a phased manner.

PM Modi will most likely deliberate on how India should and will tackle to coronavirus pandemic going forward along with the resumption of economic activities. As of Saturday, India has had 1.73 lakh coronavirus cases and 4,971.