Actress Urvashi Rautela urges all to follow PM Modi’s lockdown guidelines : Watch Video

Actress Urvashi Rautela requests everyone to follow the guidelines of lockdown and assist Prime Minister Narendra Modi in combating the novel coronavirus. The online sensation says she herself has been spending time at home, adding that she has steadfastly avoided stepping out or meeting people.

“I have been spending time with family. I am doing household chores. I am reading books. I am actually enjoying my time. I am at home, not stepping out and not even meeting anyone. I want to request everyone to follow the guidelines given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Let’s not go out and stay home because that is the only way we can fight this pandemic,” Urvashi said.