Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate in India improves

The total number of coronavirus patients in India has crossed 190535. In this 93322 are active cases while the number of cured patients crossed 91819. The death toll has reached at 5394.

Mumbai is the worst affected city by the pandemic. he tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 40,000-mark in Mumbai. “40 deaths and 1,413 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Mumbai today. The total number of positive cases in Mumbai is now 40,877,” said a statement issued by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM).

The total count of cases in Maharashtra has crossed 70,000 on Monday, with over 60 percent of the cases being accounted from the state capital.