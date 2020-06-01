Cyber expert suggests 5 million Mitron app users are vulnerable

It is usual for app developers to buy source code for cheap and work on their own customisations and improvements to quickly launch an app. But in this hurry to cash in on the negative sentiments against TikTok, the creator of Mitron, which is hoping to offer an alternative for the Chinese short video platform, seems to have missed out on making necessary changes to the source code of TicTic, a TikTok ripoff created by Pakistan-based coding company Qboxus. A cyber expert now says it is risky to use the Mitron app in its present form.

Satyajit Sinha, cybersecurity researcher said: “It’s risky to use Mitron app given it doesn’t have any additional firewall or software security on top of the source code. The privacy policy is weak and that can put user data at risk in the long run.”

Mitron app is also not using the Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) protocol for the login. The app does allow users to login using their Google credentials but still uses its own unique user ID for the login process instead of using the Google account. He has even made a video for it.

This is the second time that Mitron has ‘fooled’ the customers. The first time was when it was found out that the app is not ‘Indian’ but has been made in Pakistan and is the repackaged version of TicTic. Irfan Sheikh, the founder and CEO of Qboxus has confirmed that Mitron’s promoter purchased the source code for $34 ( ?2,600 approximately). Qboxus in the past has developed apps such as TicTic, which is a spin-off of TikTok. Sheikh claimed that the owners of Mitron app did not make any changes to the source code. He also objected to people calling Mitron as an India-made app.

Earlier, MitronTV had raced to the top charts of Google Play Store rankings with over 5 million downloads and 4.7 ratings. The growth of Mitron came at a time when TikTok was getting bashed by users with a 1-star rating and millions of negative reviews.