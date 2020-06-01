Gulf country announces 3 months free extension of expired visas

Kuwait has announced that all foreign nationals who were stranded in the country with an expired visiting visa will be renewed their visas. The Kuwait government took this decision as visas of many has expired on May 31.

The visa will be extended up to August 31. Earlier Kuwait has extended the validity of the visas that expired to May 31 on April 14.

The new decisions issued by the Ministry of Interior include taking into account of the circumstances that have taken place in the country and to ease the expatriates residing in the country and abroad, granting the violating residents a temporary residence that is valid for a period of three months, starting from 31/5/2020, with a maximum that it ends in all cases on 31/8/2020.