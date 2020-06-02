Actress Nora Fatehi shares her sensuous dance moves on Instagram : Watch Video

Actress-popular dancer Nora Fatehi has shared a video on Instagram where she shows off a few sensuous moves. She declares that hips tiktok when she dances!

In the video, she is seen dancing on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage”.

“Hips tiktok when i dance! Stepping it up a notch with.. by my side.They are comfortable, secure and stay put through all my dance moves,” she captioned the video.