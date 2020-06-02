Actress Urvashi Rautela’s works out video with 80-kilo weights goes viral :Watch Here

View this post on Instagram

80 KGS (176.37 POUNDS) GLUTE THRUST last set ????? Positive Mindset ?Your best outcomes happen after you’ve pushed through the hardest times. Keep pressing forward ? . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #love #UrvashiRautela #workout #fitness #motivation #fit #BodyByUrvashi #Hipthrust #BodyByUrvashi