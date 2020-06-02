CinemacelebritiesNEWSEntertainment

Actress Urvashi Rautela’s works out video with 80-kilo weights goes viral :Watch Here

Jun 2, 2020, 08:43 am IST

Actress Urvashi Rautela has shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen doing glute thrusts with 80-kilo weights. “80 KGS (176.37 POUNDS) GLUTE THRUST last set. Positive Mindset. Your best outcomes happen after you’ve pushed through the hardest times. Keep pressing forward,” she captioned the video.

Singer Kanika Kapoor was amazed. She wrote: “Wow”.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close