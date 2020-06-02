Coronavirus Lockdown : Govt decides to provide ration kits, Rs 1,000 to all destitutes

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to provide ration kits and Rs 1,000 to all destitutes who do not have ration cards.

The decision came in a meeting with Team 11 officials on Monday, in which the Chief Minister said that efforts should also be made to provide ration cards to these people.

In the rural areas, the ration kits and Rs 1,000 will be given from the funds allotted to village heads while in the urban areas, the same will be provided by municipal corporations, the government spokesman said.

“If any such persons are not registered under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana or the Mukhya Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, he should be provided necessary treatment all the same,” he said.

He said that in the event of the death of a homeless or a destitute person, the village head or the municipal corporation will give a sum of Rs 5,000 for the last rites.

As of now, there are 7823 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 213 deaths.