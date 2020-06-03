Coronavirus in India : Over 100,000 Covid-19 patients recovered so far

Nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed the 2-lakh mark on Tuesday with almost one lakh people testing positive for the dreaded virus infection in the last 15 days. The government, however, said its preventive measures to contain the disease have been very effective, as shown by a much lower fatality rate than several other countries.

Authorities also said the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients was improving consistently in India and it was in a much better position in handling the pandemic, which has seen more than 63 lakh people testing positive for this virus since its emergence in China last December and over 3.7 lakh having lost their lives.

In its morning update, the Union Health Ministry said the novel coronavirus death toll has risen to 5,598 in India with 204 more fatalities in 24 hours since Monday 8 AM, while 8,171 new cases were detected during this period to take the overall tally to 1,98, 706. This included more than 97,500 active cases, while more than100,000 have recovered.

On Tuesday while the regular big contributors like Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh showed no sign of slowing down, States like West Bengal, Haryana, Karnataka, Odisha, and Bihar indicated that coronavirus was fast spreading their terrain.

After a gap of three days, the deaths caused by Covid-19 touched a three-digit figure once again in Maharashtra on Tuesday, as an alarming 103 people succumbed to coronavirus and 2,287 others tested positive for the pandemic in various parts of the State.

With fresh deaths and infections, the total number of deaths in Maharashtra rose to 2,465, while the total infected cases jumped to 72,300. With as many 31,333 patients having already been discharged from hospitals after full recovery, the State health authorities pegged the number of “active cases” in the State at 38,493.

The number of deaths in Maharashtra increased 99 on Saturday, 89 on Sunday, 76 on Monday to 103 on Tuesday. There had been a total of 694 deaths in Maharashtra during the previous six days. On May 26 (Tuesday) the State had witnessed 97 deaths, while there were 105 deaths on May 27, 85 deaths on May 28, 116 deaths on May 29 and 99 deaths on May 30, 89 deaths on May 31, 76 on June 1 and 103 on June 3.

Of the total deaths reported on Tuesday, Mumbai accounted for 49, while there were 10 deaths each in Pune and Mira-Bhayandar, six deaths each in Raigad and Satara, four deaths each in Navi Mumbai, Panvel, three deaths each in Sangli and Akola and one death each in Thane, Nashik and Ahmednagar.

Haryana reported more than 10 per cent jump in the number of cases on Tuesday. The State added 296 cases, which took its tally to 2,652 and 14 deaths. The State has seen a sharp rise in the number of cases during the last 10 days.

Like Haryana, Odisha is witnessing big surge in the number of cases during the last three-four weeks ever since the migrant workers began to return to the State. On Tuesday, the State added 141 new cases, which took its overall count to 2,245.

West Bengal reported 396 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases in the State stand at 6,168 and death toll is at 263.

As many as 1,091 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. The total number of persons tested for the pandemic in the State has reached 24,586 and 200 deaths.

Taking into account the 536 persons discharged from various hospitals in the State on Tuesday and the number of samples tested negative, the total number of active cases in the State as on Tuesday evening is 10,680.

Jammu & Kashmir saw the addition of 117 more cases on Tuesday — 77 from Kashmir division and 40 from Jammu division. Total positive cases in the Union Territory stand at 2,718 including 1,732 active cases.

Kerala on Tuesday reported 86 new cases taking its total count to 774. With the death of a 77-year-old patient on Tuesday, the toll stood at 12.

41 Covid-19 cases were reported in Punjab, which took the overall tally to 2,342.Thirty-seven new positive cases reported in Jharkhand on Tuesday, taking the total to 712.

The Uttarakhand’s coronavirus tally crossed the 1000-mark on Tuesday with 85 more people testing positive for the infection. According to a health bulletin, the fresh cases have pushed the State’s infection count to 1,043.So far, seven patients have died in the State. The authorities claim that they died of other ailments and not due to the virus.

The Goa health department said that six new cases were reported in the State on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 79, including 22 active cases and 57 recovered.