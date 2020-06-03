Coronavirus Lockdown : From Today, Aadhaar card must for hair cut in barber shops

Make sure you carry your Aadhaar card when you go for the long-needed haircut and other services at beauty parlours, spas and salons that have opened across Tamil Nadu as part of the relaxations under ‘unlock 1’ starting June 1.

According to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by J.Radhakrishnan, Commissioner of Revenue, details of a customer, including their name, address, phone number, and Aadhar card, have to be noted by the owners of spas, salons and beauty parlours to ensure contact-tracing in view of Covid-19

These places are also required to keep hand sanitizers at their entrances and the tissues used by the customers as well as the workers have to be disposed of safely.

The workers have to wear masks and gloves at all times; they should wear only disposable coats. Headbands and towels should be rinsed properly before reusing on another customer.

If any of the workers have symptoms of fever/cough/cold, they should immediately seek medical help. Similarly, customers should not visit these plays if they have any of these symptoms.

To avoid overcrowding, shops should provide services only by appointment and only 50 per cent of seats should be occupied by the customers. Social distancing should be maintained between seats.

According to the SOPs, air conditioners should not be used and windows have to be left open to let in the fresh air.

Chairs, tables, door handles, water taps, spa trolleys and beds used for massage and other frequently used items should be cleaned using disinfectants at least five times a day.

Hair straightening machine, hair curling machine, spa stones and heater, slimming Equipment, laser hair remover, etc should be sanitised before every use.