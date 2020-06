2171 new coronavirus cases were reported in Saudi Arabia. The total number of coronavirus infection in the country has rised to 91,182. This was announced by the Ministry of Health.

The ministry reported 2,369 recoveries on Wednesday. With this the total number of recoveries in Saudi has reached at 68,159.There are 1,321 critical cases in Saudi.

On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia has also recorded the highest number of deaths due to coronavirus, 30. The death toll has reached at 579.