Cyclone Nisarga: Strong winds in Maharashtra,blows away rooftops, trees uprooted ; Watch Video

As the cyclonic storm Nisarga started making its landfall on the coastal region of Alibaug in Raigad district of Maharashtra, which is barely 100 km from Mumbai, the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) had started evacuating people from the vulnerable places in Maharashtra and Gujarat to avoid any untoward incident and loss to lives.

According to the IMD, the cyclone Nisagra started its landfall process at 1 pm and the process will be completed in next three hours. The IMD also said that the northeast sector of the eye of severe cyclonic storm is entering into land which is very close to Maharashtra coast.

In view of the cyclone, the Mumbai police has also restricted any vehicular movement on the Bandra-Worli sea link. Deputy Commandant of NDRF, AK Pathak also said that, “We cannot tell about the exact number of evacuations but around 3000 people have been evacuated in Daman and few operations are still going on”.

#WATCH: #CycloneNisarga makes landfall along Maharashtra coast, process will be completed during next 3 hours. Visuals from Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/YKWizX82lC — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

#WATCH: #CycloneNisarga makes landfall along the Maharashtra coast, process will be completed during next 3 hours. Visuals from Alibaug. pic.twitter.com/n5kpRtpBdS — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020